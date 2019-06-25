Sho Majozi. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi's BET award winner Sho Madjozi who scooped the Best New International Act prize at the annual BET Awards held the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, thanked her fans and supporters including Cardi B, President Ramaphosa and DJ Fresh among others for congratulating her on her big win. Cardi B who made history for became the first female rapper to win Album of the Year for her triple platinum record 'Invasion Of Privacy' at the ceremony, was seen in a video giving a shout out to Madjozi after bumping into each after the award ceremony.

The “Money” hitmaker said: "I saw you girl. I saw you when you won and you were really excited. Congrats...".

Taking to her different social media platforms, the "Huku" expressed her gratitude to Cardi and her fans back home.

"I was so happy when @iamcardib congratulated me! She’s such a genuine soul 💖 To the #LimpopoChampionsLeague I’m still in shock but I see your messages and the love. Expect a party when I come back," she wrote.

Metro FM's "Fresh Breakfast" show host DJ Fresh also took to Twitter to congratulate the Majodzi for her great achievement. He wrote:"IT WAS WRITTEN!!!! Congratulations @ShoMadjozi #MayaTheBeesKnees #BetAwards"

To which she replied, thanking the the club deejay for his continuous support: "You always supported me. I remember always waking up to tweets that you were playing Dumi hi Phone on #Freshbreakfast. That made a world of difference. Thank you for believing in me !!"

More tributes continue pouring in from President Ramaphosa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Lalla Hirayama among others.

"So freaking proud!!!!! Well done hun!!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 so deserved 🔥, wrote Hirayama on Instagram.

"Congratulations!!!!" added Black Coffee.

Check out some of the memorable moments of the local star having a jol in LA.