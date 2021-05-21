Sho Madjozi thanks fans for supporting her Xitsonga mixtape

As the years go by South Africans have started to embrace and love music that comes from this talented land.

And even though the legacy of apartheid is still visible, the cross celebration is cultures and music is rife.

This is why Sho Madjozi took to social media to thank her fans for supporting her Xitsonga mixtape.

Although there are 3.7 million Xitsonga speakers in Africa, 3.4 million are in South Africa.

Following news that she was nominated in the female artist of the year and best traditional album categories at this year’s South African Music Awards (Sama), the “Huku” hitmaker took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her even after she changed her musical direction slightly to pay more homage to her love for Xitsonga.

Posting a video of her performing alongside her girls in xibelani skirts, the star said that she took a risk with her mixtape, and didn’t know if her fans were keen on something different to her usual sound.

“I took such a risk making this mixtape. I made music that was for me, for my soul and for the absolute love and respect I have for Xitsonga music. I didn’t know if anyone would even listen or like it but I felt like I needed to do it,” said Sho.

Sho went on to thank everyone for helping her dreams come true.

“Six months later here we are with two South African Music Award nominations. It is a dream come true to be nominated in the traditional music category and I will cherish this forever.

“I’ve also been nominated as best female for a project of Xitsonga music which is huge.

“If this music touched you, I’m sending you a huge thank you and so much love. To my team who let me try something so close to my heart and everyone who helped me put it together thank you, thank you, thank you”, she wrote.