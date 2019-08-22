We just finished recording the official version of #JohnCena. Phela you guys mustn’t forget I wrote half of those lyrics there AT @colorsxstudios 🙈 So now we mix, master get artwork and RELEASE 🔥🤗 pic.twitter.com/PjVfOMrjuy— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Tag @shomadjozi 🇿🇦🇿🇦 in this #johncenachallenge to show her that love from this #colombian 🇨🇴🇨🇴 living and jamming in East Africa 🇰🇪🇹🇿🇺🇬🇷🇼 #thekenyanlatino • JAM: #johncena @shomadjozi #shomadjozi @johncena @wwe @colorsxstudios @topshotta #limpopochampionsleague #southafrica #colorsxstudios #johncenachallenge #colorsxshomadjozi
A post shared by 🌍 Afrobeats with Kamau (@afrobeatswithkamau) on
Dear @JohnCena 👈🏾! This seems quite Right 👇🏾— #McDGuy (@Robot_Boii) August 19, 2019
cc: @ShoMadjozi #ShoMadjozi #JohnCena 😅🇿🇦🚨 pic.twitter.com/PHigszq7In
No one can finish this young man 🕺🕺🕺#johncinachallenge #dancelikelimpopoboy @ShoMadjozi pic.twitter.com/I9G9LuLZ01— limpopo boy (@Mahlatsbujwa) August 19, 2019
FIRE🔥🔥🔥ENJOY @ShoMadjozi #ColorsxShoMadjozi #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/lg8jOFUFQ5— NCR (@Nate226) August 19, 2019
At school and feeling @ShoMadjozi new hit #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/WuWG4uR222— Akani Lwazi (Ace) (@Ace33133679) August 20, 2019
#JohnCena please RT to the world, 🔥🙏🏿🔊💯 pic.twitter.com/8X3YbtgCsT— #IThAmBo OUT RN! "🔥 (@IamLeeCore) August 22, 2019
Today I met this beautiful dancers and decided to Choreograph something and mind you it was a last minute thing and we fell in love with this song by: @ShoMadjozi #johncenachallenge #Johncena 💃💃💃 hope you enjoy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 can the song be out already because Wow! Istoomuch pic.twitter.com/5ys1Qfmvy5— Meltzino💚 (@melitaramokgos1) August 21, 2019
Yo, @ShoMadjozi, Swahili pronunciation score out of 10? #JohnCena #JohnCenaChallenge pic.twitter.com/EfilURv63P— James Bassingthwaighte (@JamesBassJHB) August 21, 2019
One million views!!!!!! 🎉 🎉🎉🎉 Thanks for watching #ColorsxShoMadjozi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 shoutout to @dwpacademy !!! Shoutout to @colorsxstudios for allowing us to do our thing 🤗🤗🤗 Which crew are youuuu???? #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/wECYHMI6kK— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 21, 2019