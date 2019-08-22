Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram
Local rising star Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" video on the Colours Studios YouTube channel has gained more than 1 million views. 

Since the debut of the gqom track last week, the "Huku" star has had a whirlwind ride with the new song getting the stamp of approval from Missy Elliot, the WWE and the man himself, John Cena. 

The song is fast becoming a club hit and Madjozi finished recording the official version on Monday and is set to release it soon. 

Watch the "John Cena" video below: 

Fans of the "Wakanda Forever" rapper have also praised her for the new song and have been posting videos of them dancing, rapping and parodying the song. 

Madjozi also shared a video of the Dance With A Purpose Academy dancers doing several various of choreography to the song once "John Cena" hit a million views. 