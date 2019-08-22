Local rising star Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" video on the Colours Studios YouTube channel has gained more than 1 million views.





Since the debut of the gqom track last week, the "Huku" star has had a whirlwind ride with the new song getting the stamp of approval from Missy Elliot, the WWE and the man himself, John Cena.





The song is fast becoming a club hit and Madjozi finished recording the official version on Monday and is set to release it soon.

We just finished recording the official version of #JohnCena. Phela you guys mustn’t forget I wrote half of those lyrics there AT @colorsxstudios 🙈 So now we mix, master get artwork and RELEASE 🔥🤗 pic.twitter.com/PjVfOMrjuy — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2019

Watch the "John Cena" video below:

Fans of the "Wakanda Forever" rapper have also praised her for the new song and have been posting videos of them dancing, rapping and parodying the song.

Today I met this beautiful dancers and decided to Choreograph something and mind you it was a last minute thing and we fell in love with this song by: @ShoMadjozi #johncenachallenge #Johncena 💃💃💃 hope you enjoy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 can the song be out already because Wow! Istoomuch pic.twitter.com/5ys1Qfmvy5 — Meltzino💚 (@melitaramokgos1) August 21, 2019