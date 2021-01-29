Sibongile Khumalo will forever be remembered for her meaningful music

“Kuyohamba amaqhawe kuyosala i’bongo,” is a Zulu saying that aptly describes how SA is feeling with the passing of jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo. It loosely translates to: “The heroes will die, but we shall remember them by their names.” Although the “First Lady of Song” is gone, her music will live forever. On Thursday night, January 28, South Africa, the 63-year-old opera singer and jazz songstress died of stroke-related complications after a lengthy illness. “She had not been well and had been in and out of the hospital. She suffered complications from a stroke.

“We had not been able to see her in the hospital due to Covid-19 protocols, and it has been hard. Her death is not Covid-related. She suffered a stroke,” said the family spokesperson, Bandile Mngoma, who confirmed her death in an interview with the SABC.

The Soweto-born star was one of the most loved songstresses in Mzansi and even got the stamp of approval of Madiba.

In 1994, she performed at his inauguration at the Union Building in Pretoria.

To pay tribute to her, we take a look at some of her hit songs.

Mayihlome

This song is about a time in South Africa, where there were cries over HIV/Aids. As such, Khumalo encouraged people to fight the virus and protect themselves.

Painful Joy

This one was a dedication to those dealing with the bittersweet emotions that surround healing from hurt.

Thula Mama

Taken from her album titled “Ancient Evenings”, this song is empathetic.

It gives hope to a person who has lost a loved one, encouraging them to wipe their tears because nothing last forever, not even pain.