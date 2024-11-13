Singer-songwriter Bianca ‘The Bird’ Burt releases new single, ‘Honeymoon Love’

Following the success of her debut EP, “Crossroads”, South African singer-songwriter, The Bird (real name Bianca Burt), is set to captivate listeners once again with her latest single, “Honeymoon Love”. Produced by Werner Beukes and recorded in Cape Town, the song captures the exhilarating beginning of romance and draws listeners into the joy and rediscovery of love.

Bianca “The Bird” Burt in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied. The single reveals her signature reflective storytelling infused with a fresh country sound. The musician shared: “We all crave that honeymoon phase in love, whether it’s with someone new or even reigniting sparks in a long-term relationship. “It’s about that exciting beginning when the person you’re falling for doesn’t know all your secrets, and you’re getting to know each other, layer by layer.”

This single signifies an exhilarating genre shift. The Bird seamlessly blends her alternative folk roots with a country feel. She is well-known for her poignant exploration of complex emotions, which have been featured in her deeply personal debut EP, “Crossroads”. This collection of six songs reflects her journey through love, loss and self-discovery.

One of the EP’s most popular songs is the soulful track “Bhodi Khaya”, which reflects the emotional healing she found during a transformative retreat in the Overberg region, just outside Hermanus. According to a statement, “‘Honeymoon Love’ is a beautiful continuation of this journey – a celebration of love and the thrill of new beginnings, no matter where we are in life. “With its country-inspired warmth and The Bird’s distinct lyrical style, the song is sure to connect with fans.”