Singer Winnie Khumalo seeking prayers as daughter Rethabile faces critical health crisis after alleged poisoning

By Christopher Buda South African music legend Winnie Khumalo has made a heartfelt plea to her fans and supporters for prayers as her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, fights for her life in hospital.

The 27-year-old singer, best known for her 2019 hit song "Umlilo" featuring DJ Zinhle, has been hospitalised for six days following a severe poisoning incident, allegedly caused by her friends. In an emotional Instagram post, Winnie shared the harrowing details of Rethabile’s condition, revealing that she has already undergone three operations. "It has been six days now in hospital, so I decided it's only fair to share with her supporters these sad news. They did 3 operations on her already. We are hoping that @rethabile_rsa will soon recover, but at the moment things are not good... She has been on and off.

“When you pray, please include her in your prayers. The difficulty of being a parent," Winnie wrote. Winnie also posted a touching message on her Instagram story, urging Rethabile to keep fighting for her young son. "Fight, your son needs you. We all do," she pleaded.

The news has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike, with many taking to social media to express their support and well-wishes. Rethabile, who found her big break with "Umlilo," has since become a beloved figure in South African music, known for her soulful voice and powerful performances. In direct messages shared with the popular celebrity gossip account Maphepha Ndaba, Winnie provided further updates, saying that a case has been opened with the police regarding the poisoning incident and that Rethabile is still undergoing critical medical procedures.

"Right now, she is going back to theatre after doing three operations. We just want to focus on her first and making sure her son is okay," Winnie explained. The singer's family is facing an incredibly difficult time, and Winnie has expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans. "Thank you for the love and support... Now that I know everyone knows, I feel comforted by the shared pain and prayers," she said.

Rethabile's infant son, who is just a few months old, remains a central concern for the family as they navigate this challenging period. The Khumalo family has asked the public to continue keeping Rethabile in their thoughts and prayers as they hope for a speedy recovery. As the story unfolds, the Khumalo family and fans alike are united in their hope for Rethabile’s swift return to health.