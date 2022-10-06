Sino Msolo announces release date for new project ‘Fezisa’

Sino Msolo is arguably the best amapiano vocalist around. Over the past two years, he’s been on a scorching run of features that’s seen him pen hits for the likes of De Mthuda, Kelvin Momo, Uncle Waffles, Mas Musiq and Slade. A few years on from the release of his debut album, “Mamela”, and his subsequent exit from his former record label El World Music, the “Jola” hitmaker has announced that he’s dropping his eagerly anticipated sophomore album on 14 October.

“EVENING FAMILY/SHANDAPHAs. I'M DROPPING MY ALBUM NAMED AFTER MY SISTER *FEZISA* ON THE 14th OF OCTOBER. LOCK THE DATE. Really am excited for this drop, been working so hard and have come a long way,” he shared on an Instagram post. “I haven't been fine emotionally / psychologically before (last year and years before) and almost didn't believe in myself and last year things changed for the better. “Since then I've been mostly motivated by the love I received / still receiving from you guys. Looking forward to you hearing and loving the project as much as I do and even more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiM SwAp (@sinomsolo) Msolo also added that this upcoming project is special to him because it proves anything is possible. “I did it and I've accomplished a lot within a short space of time.' I'll keep you posted to what to expect next.” With his collaborations and features consistently shooting up the charts, the 25-year-old had pushed his own solo releases to the side as he tried to figure out how to stand out in a crowded genre that is more focused on its DJs and producers.

In an interview with “The Africa Report” last year, Msolo shared that when all the songs he was featured on last year, especially the ones with De Mthuda, were doing well he felt like he wasn’t getting the appropriate recognition he felt he deserved. “Everyone was talking about De Mthuda and not me, which was unfortunate for me. I was like, ‘How am I gonna make it to these people so they can see that it’s me?’” He then decided to post videos of himself singing those songs on his Instagram to increase his visibility.

