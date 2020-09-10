Sipho ’Hotstix’ Mabuse: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music. To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist. Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse is one of South Africa’s stateliest musical treasures, who loves his country as much as he does performing. Thirty-four years ago, Mabuse’s 500 000-selling smash-hit single “Burn Out” changed the face of Afro-pop and township jive like no other song or artist in pop music history. He has also recorded and produced many legendary artists, including Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Ray Phiri and Sibongile Khumalo.

The past few years have been an amazing rollercoaster ride for Mabuse, with confirmations of his invaluable contribution coming from all corners.

In April 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed on Mabuse the Silver Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of music.

In June 2018 further confirmation came in the form of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards (Satma).

Just three years ago, he celebrated his 50-year career in music. Not only was it the golden anniversary of his unwavering commitment and contribution to South African music and education, he was also welcomed as the chairperson of the NPC Music Exchange, which runs from September 10-20.

We asked Mabuse to share his ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist with us. He gave us 12, but who are we to argue with a legend.

“I still live in Soweto. My home is in Pimville and Pimville grounds me so I thought I would reflect on songs that reflect the energy of my home,” Mabuse said.

HERE IS SIPHO ’HOTSTIX’ MABUSE’S ULTIMATE SA MUSIC PLAYLIST:

• Brenda Fassie – Weekend Special

• Yvonne Chaka Chaka – I'm in love with a DJ

• Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens – Melodi Ya La

• Obed Ngobeni – Gazet

• Juluka – Scatterlings of Africa

• Soul Brothers – Sibongile

• Kamazu – Korobela

• Stimela – Whispers in the Deep

• Chicco – I need some money

• Condry Ziqubu – Skoro koro

• Sakhile – Mantombi

• Jabu Khanyile and Bayete – Malo we

NOW LISTEN TO THE TRACKS