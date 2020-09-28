Siphokazi Jonas: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Siphokazi Jonas is a respected and much-applauded producer, playwright, performer and UCT Master’s graduate.

Jonas was a keynote speaker at Music Exchange 2020, where she spoke about her acclaimed work #WeAreDyingHere, a play about three women’s responses to the violent culture of harassment, abuse, rape and femicide prevalent in South Africa.

The virtual screening of the play earlier this year made it on to New York City's "Time Out" list.