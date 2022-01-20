Sir Trill to give royalties of songs with Mpura on upcoming album to fallen star’s family

Amapiano star Sir Trill has promised to give all his royalty money for songs with Mongezi ’Mpura’ Stuurman from his debut album Ghost to the fallen star’s team and family. The “Umsebenzi Wethu“ hitmaker and Killer Kau, along with four young musicians lost their lives in a car crash near Rustenburg on August 7, 2021.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week ahead of his debut album, which is set to be released in February, Sir Trill revealed his plans for his royalty money from songs recorded with Mpura. “Every song on my project with @MPURAPUDI all royalties go to his team and family,” the singer posted. Every song on my project with @MPURAPUDI all royalties go to his team and family . — GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) January 18, 2022 The “John Wick“ hitmaker also shared that he planned to drop his album last year, however, he claims that people were trying to stop him.

“I should have dropped a project for y’all last year. Think about it. It didn’t make sense that I didn’t drop. N****s were trying to stop me. You guys come 1st to me. Sir trill is nothing without y’all.“ I should have dropped a project for y’all last year . Think about it . It didn’t make sense that I didn’t drop . Niggas were trying to stop me . You guys come 1st to me . Sir trill is nothing without y’all. — GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) January 18, 2022 In November, trailblazing amapiano DJ DBN Gogo announced that she’d be shooting scenes for the music video of her massive hit single “Khuza Gogo”. “Shooting scenes for the Khuza Gogo video. Edenvale Skateworld. Pull up. All black tribute to Mpura 🕊,” she said.