Sizwe Dhlomo says Teargas is the best hip hop group South Africa’s ever had

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has sparked quite an interesting debate on X about who could be South Africa’s best hip hop group. Dhlomo, has been involved in the entertainment industry for close to two decades and is well versed in all aspects of pop culture, locally and internationally.

“I’m ready to call it, Teargas is the best Hip Hop group we’ve ever had. “Skwatta Kamp opened doors, yes. They are the Wu-Tang of this sh!t but Teargas are Fugees,” tweeted Dhlomo. I’m ready to call it, Teargas is the best Hip Hop group we’ve ever had. Skwatta Kamp opened doors, yes. They are the Wu-Tang of this sh!t but Teargas are Fugees.

— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 22, 2024 Dhlomo calling Teargas the best hip hop group over Skwatta Kamp divided opinions as both groups have made an impact when it comes to the local hip hop scene. Even ShugaSmakx (Lebogang Mothibe) from Skwatta Kamp was surprised by Dhlomo's opinion. Skwatta Kamp are known as the hip hop genre pioneers in South Africa, they walked so everyone else could run. The group was founded in 1996 by Sechaba Kgalala aka Infa, Musawenkosi Molefe, aka Nish, Shugasmakx, Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, Nemza, Siya ‘Slikour’ Metane, and Nkosana Nkosi aka Bozza and later Refiloe “Relo” Makhubo.

lol! You’re still my dude, through & through though my G! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 23, 2024 The group is known for hits “Landela”, “Umoya”, “Rau Rau”, “Manyisa”, “Eskhaleni”, but are mostly known for their infectious beat that moved and united South Africans with “The Clap Song”. Teargas was made up of Ntokozo ‘K.O.’ Mdluli, Ezee ‘Ma-E’ Hanabe and Bantu Ntukza Hanabe the group officially came into being in 2004, they are best known for their hits “Chance” and “Mhlobo Wami”.

Both group’s made a huge impact on the hip hop scene and the evolution of the genre in the country but fans are picking sides. Skwatta Kamp member Slikour added his thoughts to the conversation and said: “We cut from the same cloth and both had a job for different generations. What SK wasnt doing in drip Jozi did and what Jozi wasn’t doing in mass SK did. Not going argue on best hip hop groups that’s an opinion based on generations. It’s like me arguing with the youngins on a better lyricist between Nas and Kendrick. I just don’t think you can compare the cultural impact of Teargas to Fugees, Fugees made hits, Wyclef impacted… https://t.co/nRprNKQo6S

— SLIKOURONLIFE (@slikouron) October 23, 2024 “Teargas were able to bring both these together and add themselves. That’s evolution and progression. “Yes we opened the doors and did the heavy lifting but collectively over 10 years or so SK, Jozi, Morafe, H2O, Teargas, HHP, PBA, Amu created a template for the next generation to fly so folks like yourself can have the freedoms to chat or argue about your favs.” Who is your pick between Teargas and Skwatta Kamp.