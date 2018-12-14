Sjava. Picture: Instagram

The multi-award winning musician Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, took to Twitter to announce the release of his much anticipated second album, titled 'Umqhele'. In a video shared on social media, the 35-year-old hip-hop star shared the exciting news.

Sjava said in the reason he called the album 'Umqhele' is because he wants everybody to "see themselves as kings and queens because 'umqhele' is a crown".

'Umqhele' is an 18-track body of work following his successful debut album 'Isina Muva' in 2016.

Sjava recently scooped the BET’s Viewer’s Choice Best International Act award, making him the first South African hip-hop artist to bag the international prize.

Sjava was nominated alongside Niniola (Nigeria), NOT3S (UK), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), SIK-K (S.Korea), Prince Waly (France), Nailah Blackman (The Caribbean), MC Soffia (Brazil), Take A MIC (France) and IAMDDB (UK).

'Umqhele' is available at Musica and all major digital stores.