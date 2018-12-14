The multi-award winning musician Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, took to Twitter to announce the release of his much anticipated second album, titled 'Umqhele'.
In a video shared on social media, the 35-year-old hip-hop star shared the exciting news.
Sjava said in the reason he called the album 'Umqhele' is because he wants everybody to "see themselves as kings and queens because 'umqhele' is a crown".
NEW ALBUM ALERT🚨🚨#Umqhele by @Sjava_ATM is out at your nearest Musica stores and the below platforms:— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) December 14, 2018
iTunes: https://t.co/urSpJTTKo0
Spotify: https://t.co/fdMgMcrAF7
Deezer: https://t.co/pSuSQXjsxj
Google Play: https://t.co/voUtAWpuYr pic.twitter.com/urcwBiZQKt
'Umqhele' is an 18-track body of work following his successful debut album 'Isina Muva' in 2016.
Sjava recently scooped the BET’s Viewer’s Choice Best International Act award, making him the first South African hip-hop artist to bag the international prize.
Sjava was nominated alongside Niniola (Nigeria), NOT3S (UK), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), SIK-K (S.Korea), Prince Waly (France), Nailah Blackman (The Caribbean), MC Soffia (Brazil), Take A MIC (France) and IAMDDB (UK).
'Umqhele' is available at Musica and all major digital stores.IOL