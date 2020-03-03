Sjava pulled from Cape Town International Jazz Festival line-up

Local rapper Sjava has been pulled from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival line-up, festival organisers confirmed on Monday night. The 2020 edition of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is set to take place on March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. In a tweet posted on the official Cape Town International Jazz Festival account, festival organisers announced that "due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava" they have decided to pull his performance from the line-up.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava, the Management of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has withdrawn Sjava’s performance from the CTIJF 2020 line up. #CTIJF2020 — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 2, 2020

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the full statement from the event organisers says: "Over the last 20 years the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) has provided a platform to empower and showcase female artists. Due to the serious nature of the allegation levelled against Sjava, the festival management has decided to cancel the artist’s performance at the 2020 Festival.

"As the investigation is still ongoing, the festival is not in a position to comment further at this stage. Any changes to the Festival line-up will be communicated in time."

Sunday World reported this weekend that Lady Zamar has filed a rape case against Sjava.

Last October in a lengthy Twitter thread Lady Zamar revealed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship with the rapper and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused by Sjava.

Zamar also revealed that she did not know that Sjava was married while they were an item.

Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him, especially since she referred to his concert.

Sjava responded: “As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform.”

“I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice,” said Sjava.