Sketchy Bongo teams up with TikTok to help local creatives









Sketchy Bongo. Picture: Supplied. Award-winning musician Sketchy Bongo has teamed up with TikTok South Africa and Warner Music on the "On Fire Challenge". The "Back To The Beach" hitmaker is calling on local creators, especially those who love music, to bring their passion and positive energy to the platform via the newly launched "On Fire Challenge". Sketchy said the partnership came after joining TikTok and seeing the amount of raw and playful talent found on the app. “I thought the partnership would be an opportunity to see how creative and expressive the creators would be with the launch of the “On Fire” song and the official sticker”, he said. He sais that as artists, it is good to keep up with advances on social media and to always find new ways to get music out there, which is what made him want to be apart of this initiative.

“TikTok is a growing platform in South Africa and I believed this partnership would be a great platform to get On Fire out to the TikTok community as well as the Sketchy Bongo brand.”

When asked how platforms like TikTok are helping local artists build their own profiles, he said, “songs playing on TikTok have a potential of going viral and I have already seen that with “On Fire” since the inception of the challenge – currently with 2.3 million views.

These kinds of platforms allow artists to attract a new support base and to spread music. It’s also a great opportunity for artists to collaborate with one another, potentially opening even more doors for themselves in the industry.”

The "Love Me In The Dark" producer also said that this should be a fun challenge.

“I want creatives to put no boundaries to their creativity as they come up with their dance choreographies. I also hope that this challenge will open doors for dancers and potentially other musicians as well”, he said.