Award-winning musician Sketchy Bongo has teamed up with TikTok South Africa and Warner Music on the "On Fire Challenge".
The "Back To The Beach" hitmaker is calling on local creators, especially those who love music, to bring their passion and positive energy to the platform via the newly launched "On Fire Challenge".
Sketchy said the partnership came after joining TikTok and seeing the amount of raw and playful talent found on the app.
“I thought the partnership would be an opportunity to see how creative and expressive the creators would be with the launch of the “On Fire” song and the official sticker”, he said.
He sais that as artists, it is good to keep up with advances on social media and to always find new ways to get music out there, which is what made him want to be apart of this initiative.