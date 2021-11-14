Skhanda World finds 'Homeground' at Universal Music Africa

Record label, Universal Music Africa is on a roll when it comes to adding to their roster, with the addition of Skhanda World. The news of the signing was announced at a star-studded press conference with a crowd that consisted of Ayanda MVP, Shugasmakx, Speedsta, L-Tido Sjava and Cassper Nyovest.

Skhandaworld is the conceptual record label, clothing and lifestyle brand co-founded by the father of the skhanda, Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli and long-time manager and business partner Tsholofelo Moremedi. The brand was the second iteration of a world envisioned by the pioneer of the musical sub-genre, skhanda. Skhanda World consists of Teargas alumni, Ma-E, the rapper who started off in the mainstream music industry with K.O.

The first signing of Skhanda World was Loki, followed by Roiii, DJ Mr X and Just Bheki. Local rapper K.O had hinted that something was coming a while back, when fans had asked him when fellow rapper Ma-E would be dropping new music. Now the secret is out! Siniphathele ezimnandi!

Full @skhandaworld project available now everywhere! Feat. AKA, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic & Tshego. Get it now here https://t.co/QCBLshUiKE — K.O (@MrCashtime) November 12, 2021 In light of having solidified their brotherhood, the formation is now looking to spread their brand globally.

The SA music scene and the world are introduced to the voice and style of Skhanda World in their first collaborative project, called “Welcome To The Planet”. From the kasi rap style of Loki, to the Motswako and European drill style of Roiii, to formally introduce Ma-E back to music. Along with the soulful and maskandi-influenced voice of Just Bheki. “Welcome To The Planet” consists of 11 tracks and features artists AKA, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Focalistic and Tshego.