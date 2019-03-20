Nasty C. Picture: Instagram

When Nasty C revealed his large toe on social media in February, instead of being ridiculed, the hip hop star's timeline was flooded with messages of support from friends, fans and other musicians, like Black Coffee and DJ Sbu, who commended him for his bravery.



On a video clip that was posted on YouTube, the young rapper is seen taking off his sock to reveal his "special toe". He stated he had been thinking of coming out for a while but he was scared of trolls.





"It was something was born with, fortunately, I was able to hid it from a lot of people...I didn't have to deal with people teasing me and laughing at me and all that sh**," he explained.





On Wednesday, the 'SMA' hitmaker shared a photograph of himself bare feet, in an all-white ensemble, with a caption: "#SMA music videos vol.1 & 2 out on YouTube. Link in my bio❕🔥💔 #AllWhiteJiggyJigga".









However, this time around trolls came out to feed but Nasty C's fans immediately hit back at the haters.





One user wrote: "The internet has a cruel place ..laughing at his toe cause y’all know you have nothing else to beat him down about.His worked so hard to be where he is and all you can do is laugh at his toe, really ?? His representing us internationally making us so proud(sic)".



