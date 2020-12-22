Somizi and Vusi Nova shoot music video for 'Ntandane'

“Idol’s SA” judge and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo Motaung and musician Vusi Nova have started shooting the music video for their latest single, 'Ntandane'. The pair released the much-hyped single 'Ntandane' - which translates to "orphan" as a dedication to their late mothers, Mary and Ndileka. They also performed the song at the season 16 “Idol’s SA” finale. Recently Motaung took to his social media to let his fans and followers know exactly what Nova and him are doing. Prior to the shoot, he posted a snippet on Instagram of him getting his make-up done. It was evident that Somgaga was tired as he lay on the couch. In the caption he wrote: “Im operating on empty.....one more week to go before I take a month long break.......today we shooting music video for #intandane with @vusinova1 who is actually late but ke sizothini its his video.....poor @nomsamadida“.

In a follow up video, the two showed off some of their dance moves for the video.

On Twitter he captioned another video “Music video set“. In the video, Somizi asks fans to download and listen to the track. Nova also teased fans about his black nail polish, saying that he is still wearing it.

Nova was recently trolled for being a straight man who wears nail polish.

Music video set pic.twitter.com/0lo4J6iGuD — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 21, 2020

After the music shoot was done, the two made a final video, which Motaung posted on Instagram. The playful two teased reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize who is famous for saying "It’s a wrap" after all her insta videos.

Fans are very excited to see the "Ntandane" music video, but couldn’t get over how "good“ the duo look together.

beaut.ysiziba said: “You look good together guys yummy”.

While zee_lehmore said “I’m so in love with this relationship/ friendship ❤️❤️❤️❤️“.