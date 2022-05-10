‘Sondela’ stars Venom and Shishiliza preview new single from upcoming album

Venom and Shishiliza's recent single “Sondela” has been blazing a trail on radio charts since its release in February.
After it went viral upon release, “Sondela”, which features Raspy, Yumbs, Blxckie and the late Riky Rick, reached a million views on both YouTube and Apple Music and was certified platinum just over a month after release.
Congratulations @VenomZM x @Shishiliza44 'Sondela' has surpassed 1⃣ Million Streams on @AppleMusic & @YouTube— Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) March 9, 2022
Over the past few months, the featured artists have been sharing videos of fans singing the song almost word for word at their various shows across the continent.
As far as hit singles go, "Sondela" is about as big as it gets.
Now, following a recent writing camp to finish up their upcoming album, the duo seem set to release a new single titled “Harda”.
On Monday, the duo took to social media to share a snippet to the song. The snippet sees singer Tshego open with a catchy hook over a melodic beat before Focalistic comes in with a mellow and laid back verse of his own.
"Brand New Week……Let’s go #Harda!! Y’all think we should drop this one soon 🤔 @Shishiliza44 @HerculesBeats @OfficialTshego @FOCALISTIC.“
Brand New Week……Let's go #Harda!!— #Sondela (@VenomZM) May 9, 2022
Last month, Shishiliza and Venom also released the music video for last year’s impressive single “Sho Boy”.
“Sho Boy”, which was their debut single, features an all star cast that includes Focalistic, Yanga Chief, Blxckie and 25K.