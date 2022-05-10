‘Sondela’ stars Venom and Shishiliza preview new single from upcoming album

Venom and Shishiliza's recent single “Sondela” has been blazing a trail on radio charts since its release in February. After it went viral upon release, “Sondela”, which features Raspy, Yumbs, Blxckie and the late Riky Rick, reached a million views on both YouTube and Apple Music and was certified platinum just over a month after release.

‘Sondela’ is about as big as it gets. Picture: Instagram. Now, following a recent writing camp to finish up their upcoming album, the duo seem set to release a new single titled “Harda”. On Monday, the duo took to social media to share a snippet to the song. The snippet sees singer Tshego open with a catchy hook over a melodic beat before Focalistic comes in with a mellow and laid back verse of his own. "Brand New Week……Let’s go #Harda!! Y’all think we should drop this one soon 🤔 @Shishiliza44 @HerculesBeats @OfficialTshego @FOCALISTIC.“

