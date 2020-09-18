Sophia Foster: My ultimate SA Music playlist
This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa, and with Master KG’s Jerusalema topping charts around the world, all we want to say is that our country has been producing fantastic music all along.
A doyen of the SA music landscape, the fantastic Sophia Foster has just held her tribute show to Aretha Franklin which will continue to stream on Quicket until September 20.
For Sophia, it is the culmination of a long-held dream.
Mindful of her own experiences when she started in the entertainment business in the mid-Sixties, she nurtured this vision of running a skills program for up-and-coming youngsters with her foundation the Fostering Foundation.
She spoke at Music Exchange in 2018 and continues to mentor artists in both programs
“The mentoring idea was always there. I spent most of my life mentoring people in the industry. It was a natural progression….
Sophia first became aware of Aretha when she heard her singing Change Is Gonna Come 50 years ago. She explains: “I cried and cried listening to her lyrics and thinking, ‘will there ever be a change in our country’?”
Here’s Sophia’s ultimate SA Music Top 10
Brenda Fassie - Weekend Special
Mango Groove Special Star
Johnny Clegg - Scatterlings of Africa
Pacific Express - Give a little love
Vicky Sampson - African Dream
Yvonne Chaka Chaka - Umqombothi
The Flames - For your precious love
Evoid - Taximan
Rj Benjamin - Change the World (Dr Duda Mix )
Freshlyground - Doo be doo
NOW LISTEN TO THE TRACKS