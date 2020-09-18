Sophia Foster: My ultimate SA Music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa, and with Master KG’s Jerusalema topping charts around the world, all we want to say is that our country has been producing fantastic music all along.

A doyen of the SA music landscape, the fantastic Sophia Foster has just held her tribute show to Aretha Franklin which will continue to stream on Quicket until September 20.

For Sophia, it is the culmination of a long-held dream.

Mindful of her own experiences when she started in the entertainment business in the mid-Sixties, she nurtured this vision of running a skills program for up-and-coming youngsters with her foundation the Fostering Foundation.

She spoke at Music Exchange in 2018 and continues to mentor artists in both programs