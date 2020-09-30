Sotiris Moldovanos: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Sotiris Moldovanos is Deezer’s Music Editor for Africa. He is responsible for creating editorial content in all African territories where Deezer is available. As an avid music fan and expert, Sotiris curates local playlists that are relevant for Deezer users in Africa, including introducing new releases and highlighting up-and-coming artists.

Moldovanos said: “My top 10 SA playlist is influenced by my childhood and working in the music industry. I have early memories of hearing my mom playing The Flames vinyl as a young child. In the late 90s, when I was a student I was energised by Springbok Nude Girls' live shows. In my thirties, I danced away to hits from Black Coffee and Goldfish whilst working at 5FM.

“Now, I'm experiencing the rise of Ampiano at Deezer with great hits like Akulaleki. These are some of my favourites and it only covers just a few of the different genres and styles that have influenced my taste over the years.”