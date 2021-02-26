South Africa ranks 12th worldwide for musical influence

South African music has been ranked 12th out of 30 countries worldwide for its global musical influence. This is according to a study by Medimops, “The Global Influential Music Index”, by Europe's largest online marketplace for second-hand CDs and records. Information was gathered from music streaming services, Spotify, YouTube and iTunes/Apple Music. A summary of the study revealed that the artists whose music is streamed the most around the world come from the US, followed by the UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Germany, Puerto Rico, Australia, Spain and Sweden, with SA ranking in 12th spot. Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran ranked as the most played music act on streaming services globally, followed by Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

Russia produces the most classical music, while the US produces the most rock, pop and electronic music. And Brazil has the highest World Music Uniqueness score at 100%, meaning its folk and traditional music is the most distinct from the other countries in the index;South Africa scored 85.4%.

Latvia had the highest percentage of people working in the Arts and Entertainment industries at 3%, followed by South Africa at 2.9% and the UK 2.7%.

Other results for South Africa included scoring 76.7% in the category Top Music Schools and 51% for having Historically Renowned Musicians and Global Influence.

Medimops said the study was conducted to better understand how the most famous music is created and shared around the world, while keeping in mind the smaller artists who contribute along the way.

“We hope that this study is able to highlight the importance of music as a global connector and call attention to the smaller but equally incredible musicians who sustain us all with their work.”