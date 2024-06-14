South African siblings Biko’s Manna receive standing ovation on ‘America's Got Talent’

The siblings recently wowed the audiences and judges on season 19 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ receiving a standing ovation and 'yes’ from all four judges.

“I love them!!! I think we all do. Such amazing energy,” wrote on Instagram the multi-award winning Cassper Nyovest.

Clips of their performance have been shared online receiving wide applause from South African media personalities such as Cassper Nyovest, Boity, Manaka Ranaka, Celeste Ntuli, Abdul Khoza and Khosi Ngema.

For their audition, the siblings performed ‘Don't Worry Be Happy’ by Bobby McFerrin and they brought their energetic energy to their performance.

Judge Howie Mandell said: "You are young and talented... It's early in the competition, but I think there's a good chance that you're going to walk out of here with a million dollars."

Judge Sofia Vergara said: "You guys are amazing, you guys are happy. We can tell that you're a family that loves each other and I really think the best thing you ever did was come to AGT."

Cowell said after the performance: "Within 10 seconds, it's like I know exactly the kind of music you want to make. You found your lane, it was beautifully simple."

The siblings were invited on the show thanks to their popularity online which has earned them millions of likes and thousands of views.

The talented South Africans are currently touring and performing gigs on different stages across the United States, last month they made their second appearance on the Emmy-nominated ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’.