Soweto-born poet Mandisa Vundla honours Miriam Makeba with a love song

This World Poetry Day, Mandisa Vundla is paying homage to music icon Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba with a love song. Vundla is set to release “A Love Song for Miriam” as a single on World Poetry Day, Sunday, March 21. In conversation with the Soweto-born poet and founder of The Poetry Zone Za, Vundla says it’s important for the world to remember Makeba’s legacy, especially during her birth-month. Makeba was born on March 4, 1932. “A Love Song For Miriam” is a poem that she wrote about four years ago. “It is my way of thanking her for her profound contribution towards the arts ... it is my way of remembering how she used the power of her voice to raise awareness of the plight of the South African people during the struggle for liberation,” said Vundla.

“It is also my way of reminding South Africa that a woman like Miriam once lived, once broke boundaries, once put South Africa on the map and was banned for using her voice in service to her people, once came home, and was forgotten.”

This cultural celebration of the spoken word is timed to coincide with the commemoration of the historical 1960 events of the Sharpeville massacre.

On that fateful day 69 people died and 180 were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered in protest against the pass laws.

When asked about the significance of honouring Makeba on Human Rights day, Vundla said: “Miriam Makeba was a human rights activist who used her music and voice to turn the spotlight on the gross human rights violation happening in SA during the apartheid era.

“She also had a giving hand and used her music to raise funds for various charities and causes. She founded the Miriam Makeba Centre for girls in Midrand to shelter young orphaned girls in need of care. The centre is operational, but it also needs support to keep afloat.

“Not only is the poetry single being released in her honour on Human Rights Day, but the 21st of March is also World Poetry Day and what better way to celebrate World Poetry Day than by honouring a global Icon, Pan Africanist and human rights activist through poetry?”

Vundla said: “There is a documentary that I would like to implore us all to watch. It is titled ’Mama Africa’ and is available on YouTube.

“I have also read her biography titled ’Makeba, My Story’ that gives insight into her personal trajectory: her early childhood years, her music success, the personal losses she suffered while bedazzling audiences the world over. When my voice needs validation, I always turn to her music.”

“A Love song for Miriam” is also the title poem for Vundla’s poetry album and is scheduled for release mid-year. The poetry album is a collaboration of poetry and music and is composed in Makeba’s honour.

“Poems such as ’Black-Out, Uyinene, Bloody Alphabet’ and the likes, are dribbled between jazz, a touch of the blues and African sounds. The album lends voice to the current state of emergency where black lives and woman’s bodies are under siege,” said Vundla.

In the making of the album, Vundla roped in some of the continent’s best poets, including Lebo Mashile, Natalia Molebatsi, Mthunzikazi Mbungwane, Vangile Gantsho, Malika Ndlovu, Makhosazana Xaba, Lex Lafoy and MoAfrika wa Mokgathi, to share ways in which Mama Africa has impacted their lives.