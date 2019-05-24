Emma Bunton and Mel B. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Victoria Beckham will reportedly receive a "significant mention" during the Spice Girls reunion shows. The 45-year-old singer - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl band - has decided not to join her bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C on the extensive run, which kicks off at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday night, but the '2 Become 1' hitmakers are said to have included a "significant mention" to the fashion designer in their set.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They've come up with a tribute to her and she'll be getting a significant mention on stage in the most glowing terms, visually and verbally. They've decided it's the right thing."

There was talk of Victoria joining the girls on stage at one of their London shows, but she is only planning to come down to see the show.

Emma - who is nicknamed Baby Spice - previously said it was clear when they briefly got back together for the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony - the last time they shared the stage together - that Victoria wanted to "move on" from her time in the band.

She said: "I think we kind of realised at the Olympics that maybe it was something that [Victoria] didn't want to do all the time anymore and I think we were all nervous at the Olympics. But I think it showed with Victoria that maybe this was something she wanted to move on from."

Meanwhile, the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers shared a series of photographs from rehearsals ahead of the start of their reunion tour earlier this week.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers showed the impressive staging they'll use, which comes complete with several strobe lights and a large 'Spice World' banner around a globe.

In a second snap, Mel C and Geri - Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice respectively - held hands and sang into their microphones, alongside the caption: "Friendship never ends #SpiceWorld2019

@gerihalliwell @melaniecmusic (sic)"

And a third picture showed a similar image of Emma and Mel B - Baby Spice and Scary Spice - holding hands.

That snap was captioned: "Take my hands and dance with me #SpiceWorld2019 @emmabunton @officialmelb (sic)"

The two captions reference lyrics from 'Wannabe' and 'If You Can't Dance' respectively.