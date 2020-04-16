Splashy Fen Music Festival fans donate towards the music industry

Although this year's Splashy Fen Music Festival was postponed, festival-goers were still able to set up camp in their homes and live stream the event. With music set from artists like Goldfish, Juzzie Smith, Hot Water, Gary Nixon, Mbijana Sibisi, Goodluck, FREEDY-L, Veranda Panda, The Pierce Brothers and over 65 000 streams, "Lockdown Live with Splashy Fen" was a tremendous success. Fans also got to hear from the makers of the music with one-on-one chat sessions. Yoga, fitness, craft and cooking classes also provided ample entertainment for families each day. The virtual festival received over 125 000 streams from the Splashy Fen Facebook page and more than 540 000 streams via YouTube; bringing the total amount to 667 317 over the 3-day period. The Splashy Cares Program also raised over R35 000 from the sale of Splashy Hand Sanitisers and has used this money to purchase food vouchers for freelance workers from KZN companies who have closed down.

Amp participation also saw prize money for the #splashytentchallenge bumped up from R10 000 worth of prizes to an even bigger offering of a 7 nights stay for 4 people to Eden Island Seychelles, including flights,

Stu Berry, festival director said he was thrilled with the virtual turnout.

“When we first came up with the idea, we had simple plans to just start a live video on Facebook. But thanks to the efforts and expertise of our team and the guys at Icily Productions, we were able to create a quality offering for our fans that translated far beyond what we had hoped for.

"We’re so grateful to our fans for tuning in and for really highlighting the Splashy sense of community that we have worked hard to develop. What’s very clear from all of this, is that music binds us. It brings people of all ages, races and cultures together. And we need that now, more than ever,"said Berry.

The Splashy Fen Music Festival has moved to September 23 to 27.

Tickets are still available via www.splashyfen.co.za.