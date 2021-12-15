Star vocalists Sha Sha and Kamo Mphela team up for new single ‘iPiano’

Superstar artists Sha Sha and Kamo Mphela have teamed up for a new amapiano single, iPiano. The award-winning Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Mapimbiro, has stayed largely off the radar over the past two years with her only solo release being last year’s Woza.

Previously, Sha Sha had been on a scorching run off the back of her two collaborations with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings), Sing It Back and Tender Love. Sha Sha took to her Twitter account to announce the single’s release. “It’s that time 🚀, super excited about this one 🚀 with the amazing @kamo_mphelaxx and @feloletee , a special thanks to everyone who helped make this happen so thankful ❤️ it is now available on all music platforms, click link on BIO 🚀”

“My new song with Kamo Mphela shows that women can work together and still both shine,” said Sha Sha. “I’m a huge fan of hers and I can't wait for people to vibe to the song.” “A press release from Sha Sha’s record label, Sony Music read: In between the subdued baseline, rhythmic kicks, syncopated percussion, and the fire vocals from both Sha Sha & Kamo Mphela the single iPiano is a groovy banger that will set a tone for the festive season.”