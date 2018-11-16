South African hip-hop star Stogie T has cleared the air surrounding his feud with Cassper Nyovest, and also dropped some serious bars on "Sway in the Morning". During an interview with Sway Calloway in the US, Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane, says he has no beef with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

When asked about his relationship with the "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker following their feud after Cassper slammed him about not having influence in his musical career during the 2017 SA Hip-Hop awards ceremony.

“When Cassper was starting, I had a compilation that I put him on...he’s a product of HHP...I had worked with when they were younger...but I will never claim anyone’s success even if I’ve worked with you,” Stogie told Sway.

He continued to explain how the “misunderstanding” came about. “I had mentioned that I had worked with a lot of the guys, he thought he ‘I said I created you’...that’s when the backlash started. I have utmost respect for Cassper Nyovest and AKA...they have taken it to places where we would never have imagined.”

Sway has previously hosted the artists like Kwesta, AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C.

Watch the full interview here:

Stogie nearly broke the net with his killer bars, check out some of the fans'reaction on Twitter:

The world does ITSELF a disservice when it keeps us out. As Africans, you can sleep on us, you can ignore us. But our dopeness, is UNDENIABLE. SUPREME!! STOGIE T! SWAY! Thank you for the reminder!!! Fire emojis!!! pic.twitter.com/TROf6dWhDU — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) November 16, 2018

Ever heard a freestyle you want to listen to everyday like a single? Flow, wordplay, delivery, bars, what? Are you kidding me? Man Stogie T is the GOAT! Get out! — Jozi Shoez Lamla (@JoziLamla) November 16, 2018



