Stormzy to headline Rocking The Daisies 2020









Stormzy at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London. Picture: Reuters UK grime rapper Stormzy is set to headline the 15th annual Rocking The Daisies taking place next year. Taking to their social media pages on Tuesday, the popular music festival announced the UK rapper would be the headline act, along with the first wave of tickets being available up for sale. Fans of the "Shut Up" rapper shared their excitement at his inclusion in next year's festival on Twitter.

Have never had any interest in Daisies until they announced Stormzy headlining 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3uX7IYiShd — Bill Naai (@DiabetoDyl) November 26, 2019

Stormzy is headlining next year at Daisies?! No fucking way 😭😭 — 𝚂𝚃𝙸𝙽𝙷𝙾 (@NiclaDossantos) November 26, 2019

Since you’re bringing Stormzy you might as well bring Kehlani so they can perform ‘Cigarettes and Kush’ and then since she’s there already she can headline the festival - @GeorgeAvakian just a thought 🙆🏽‍♀️ — tasneem (@lightbeams_) November 26, 2019

Stormzy first confirmed headliner for Rocking the Daisies 2020 🙌🏼. It's going to be blady amazing. — Sachin Singh (@SachinSingh008) November 26, 2019

I’m trying to process, but I cannot. I am unable to can. @General_North I need assistance.



Did @RockingTheDaisy say @stormzy or am I dreaming?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/eeVBXBCwSy — Rodrick Launchable. (@tauya_) November 26, 2019

The festival is set to take place from 2 to 4 October with tickets priced at R595 excluding camping.

Last month Stormzy was named by TIME Magazine as one of the next generation leaders.

The "Vossi Bop" hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. - "can't even comprehend" that fact he's made it onto the US news weekly's annual list of young trailblazers and believes he has God to thank for it.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 26-year-old grime star said: "One of my absolute proudest moments. I can't even comprehend this. I am on the cover of TIME. I've stared at this cover for a few minutes and it feels like one of those "how the f**kkkkk did man get here?!" moments.

"God's favour and the ever lasting love and support you guys show me has elevated me to a place in life where this South London kid is worthy enough to grace the cover of the most prestigious publication in the World. This is a huge honour - one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders.

"I wanna thank God for purpose - I say this because anyone who knows me knows how much I shy away from being anything other than "Mike".

"On a deeper, honest one the thought of being a "role model" or "leader" or whatever it is feels way way way too heavy and too overwhelming and a lot of the time I think nahhhh f**k all that I ain't no one's anything lol I can't even bare the weight of being myself let alone any of these other titles so everyone get off me I ain't sh*t lol I am deeply flawed and still learning how to be a man and still figuring out how to grow into the person I need to be but within all of that confusion and all the juggling of being a human and trying to be a superhuman - I have purpose.

"And my purpose has lead me here. Big Mike for TIME ya na Massive thanks to the legend that is @renieddolodge for interviewing me was an honour. (sic)"