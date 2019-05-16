Sunday Best winner, Bongiwe Madela, has jetter off to Atlanta, Georgia to showcase Africa's gospel talent in the United States of America on the production of the ninth season of the Sunday Best gospel music extravaganza.



Madela is one of the thousands of contestants who auditioned to participate on the show and made the successful cut to the finals, she left on Saturday, on an all-expenses paid trip to perform on the Sunday Best stage among international gospel stars.



Hosted by gospel legend Kirk Franklin, Sunday Best is a BET original production that gives aspiring gospel singers an opportunity to perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges, who have previously included the likes of Mary Mary, Bebe & Cece Winans and Donnie McClurkin.

Madela said, “This has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had, I could only dream of travelling to America to meet musicians I grew up listening to. I am both nervous and excited, I don’t know what to expect on the other side but plan to represent our continent well. Thank you to BET for this once in a life time opportunity.”