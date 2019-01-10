Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - A suspect is to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court following the death of Pitch Black Afro's wife. The suspect has been arrested for the murder of hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro's wife, Catherine Modusane at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

It is reported that Modusane’s death was initially thought to have been of natural causes, but the police later suspected foul play and a murder docket has since been opened.

Captain Mabizela stated on Thursday morning that he’s been inundated with calls, with people asking about Pitch Black Afro appearing in court.

“I’m not sure why people are asking about Pitch Black Afro appearing in court because we have not yet released the suspect’s name. All I can say is that a suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate court today,” said Mabizela.

Daily Sun, on Wednesday, reported that Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the ‘Never Let You Go’ singer is behind bars, charged with murder and will be in court on Thursday.

Pitch Black Afro shot to fame in the early 2000’s with hits track like ‘Izandla Phezulu’, 'Matofotofo' and 'Styling Gel'.

The 40-year-old singer was discovered by DJ Cleo during a stint doing 'Rap Activity Jams' on the popular youth station YFM radio. He released his debut album in 2004.