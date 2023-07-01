Sykes teams up with Grammy Award winner Nomcebo Zikode’s label for new viral TikTok single

A few weeks after the song first took off and went viral on TikTok, South African singer-songwriter Sykes has finally released his eagerly anticipated new single titled “Sisekakeni Babies”. After several years on the cusp of achieving mainstream success, the single marks the 23-year-old gqom tech and dance musician’s arrival on the mainstream as a bonafide star on the local music scene.

"I'm so excited to finally drop this single after all the hype online," he said. "At first I thought I might miss the opportunity if I take too long but the hype keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Over the past month alone, Sykes’ TikTok following has shot up from 500 followers to over 25 000. The new single, he explained, is basically about forgetting about one’s worries and having a good time with some close friends. “It’s so funny because basically everyone is taking it as meaning that everyone is in trouble when this kid drops. But all I meant is the ladies are in trouble because we’re about to go on a trip, we’re about to spend money, all those luxurious things.” “Sisekakeni Babies” was released in partnership with Grammy Award winner Nomcebo Zikode’s record label, Emazulwini Productions. Zikode explained, “Sykes is such a special talent and there were so many different record labels trying to sign him.