Takie Ndou heads all-star list of nominees for the 14th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards

Ahead of the upcoming 14th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards, the nominees for the prestigious awards were revealed through a Facebook live streaming on Sunday, October 10. Hosted by Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, founder of World Gospel Powerhouse and executive producer of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, the live stream revealed Takie Ndou as the most nominated artist this year with six nominations, including for Best Gospel Male Artist and Best Gospel Album. Ayanda Ntanzi and Xolly Mncwango received five nominations each.

“We are grateful for the number of entries received, to attest to the growth of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards," said Mbokazi-Nkambule. "It is time to celebrate the gift of music and honour the outstanding work by the Gospel industry. “Praise God for he is always faithful #HeIsStillJehovah. Fans can show support and stand behind their favourite artists by voting for music that touched their souls."

Takie Ndou. Picture: Supplied The awards ceremony will be held on November 12. Only 300 people will be in attendance in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions. The event will then be broadcast on November 28 on SABC2 at 8pm.

The show will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Voting lines are open and there is no limit on the number of votes each person can cast. S MSes are charged at R1.50 per vote and fans can cast their votes by sending the artist's nominee code to 34062. Free SMSes do not apply.

