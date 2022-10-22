Tellaman looks forward to performing new music at Nasty C’s Ivyson Tour

Ahead of the Ivyson Tour at Emperors Palace - Centre Court on Saturday, RnB and hip hop star Tellaman, who’s among the show’s headliners, spoke on his excitement for the upcoming instalment of the long-running concert series. “For me right now the only thing that I’m trying to do is to perform the new songs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So I’m really, really excited for that. But as far as the show, the show is not going to be the usual where (artists) come in and do their own sets and stuff like that. It’s just one show this time,” he said. Tellaman also added that he’ll be performing some of the new songs from his upcoming mixtape, “Good Regardless”, which comes out on November 11. “I’m trying to figure out how I can come and add something special to the whole set. What I know for sure right now is that I’m going to be performing one or two new songs from the mixtape I’m dropping really soon,” he said.

Other performers on the day include Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Audiomarc, Blxckie, Emtee, Maglera Doe Boy and Nadia Nakai. Ahead of the live show, there’ll also be a “Call of Duty” mobile tournament at the venue as Nasty C ventures into gaming. Tellaman, who’s an old friend of Nasty C and has performed at previous iterations of the Ivyson Tour, explained what he thinks makes the show so special.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I feel like, for me, I get to perform for people I don’t usually see and most of those people are kids, people we don’t get to perform to in the clubs. “I think that’s the main thing for me. And it’s good to get a different feel of how people react to your music, because how you perform your music in a club is different from how you perform it at a show like this,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement