Tems lets tweeps know she will not be ‘boxed’ over spiritual beliefs

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Tems (real name Temilade Openiyi) recently took to Twitter to call out tweeps who have been coming at her for her recent spiritual beliefs. The word on the street is that when the artist started out in the music industry in 2018, she would praise God in every interview she did, however, tweeps now believe that she has made a U-turn in her relationship with God.

After all the chatter on social media, she took to her Twitter timeline to put haters in their place. She tweeted: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. “I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

Or ask yourself why you care. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022 Her followers did not take lightly to her tweet and pulled out receipts reminding the “Damages” hitmaker that she was the one who made the U-turn. @francis09587412 said: “😂😂😂😂😂😂. I just laugh... I remember wen u just came into lime light newely ..u were busy doing holy ND Jesus baby 😂 still remembered the interview u were asked why don’t u wear exposing clothes and why u don’t show off ya cleavages..ND u said u be Jesus baby 😂” 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I just laugh ...I remember wen u just came into lime light newely ..u were busy doing holy ND Jesus baby 😂 still remembered the interview u were asked why don't u wear exposing clothes and why u don't show off ya cleavages..ND u said u be Jesus baby 😂 — francis daniel (@francis09587412) November 29, 2022 @VictoryOlaleye wrote: “I finally understood what Tems meant by ‘Christian saviour’ 🤔 and it has nothing to do with the Lord…hence, no wahala.

“But to believing creatives: know what you stand for, and stand for it. “Back to Tems, this you?“ I finally understood what Tems meant by “Christian saviour” 🤔 and it has nothing to do with the Lord…hence, no wahala.



Back to Tems, this you? pic.twitter.com/pfiNBmXJT0 — Victory (@VictoryOlaleye) November 29, 2022 @y3Ghana wrote: “I think people are just holding you to standards you set for yourself. You can be whatever you want!

