Thandiswa Mazwai captivates Durban Playhouse crowd with soulful performance

By Cebolethu Shinga Award-winning musician Thandiswa Mazwai recently graced the stage at Durban Playhouse, performing songs from her albums ‘Sankofa’ and ‘Zabalaza’.

The Zabalaza hitmaker, brought her unique and captivating blend of traditional African music and modern sounds to the audience. In an interview with IOL, Mazwai highlighted that she was grateful that she got to celebrate her last album ‘Zabalaza’ as well as her new album ‘Sankofa’. “The launch of my new album Sankofa and the celebration of Zabalaza both at Carnival City and the playhouse have been laced with love and healing,” Mazwai said.

The artist said touring is the best part of her work. She shared that on tour she gets to see and experience the life of the music she has made. “I have loved how the fans have responded to the new music and shared their love and joy with me - it’s almost as if it is me who is joining the audience because the audience is a whole thing unto themselves! I have also loved performing with the Sivuyile Traditional Dance Troupe from the Eastern Cape,” she said. Mazwai’s tour was supported by Castle Milk Stout and it was not the first time collaborating with this brand. They linked up after Mazwai tweeted that she was in need of a sponsor for the Sankofa Tour.

“I was thrilled when Castle Milk Stout reached out to me after my tweet about needing a sponsor for the Sankofa Tour. CMS and I are old friends, as I collaborated with them on their Clan Beats campaign a few years ago. “I'm deeply grateful for their support as it allowed us to bring guest artists and a bigger band. They also put up a beautiful media room and arranged a meet and greet with fans”said Mazwai. Mazwai who also recently graced the Tiny Desk stage in the United States in January, shared how history and culture is so important to her.

“Through this work I was able to have a conversation with my generation about identity, memory and pride. I am humbled that the work became such an important part of South African life,” shared Mazwai. Furthermore, Mazwai also advised other artists to always be themselves and to also love what they do and keep a cool head. “I only do what I love and pay very little attention to what the industry does. My first solo album (Zabalaza) was recorded while I had a huge career as a Kwaito artist, you know, but I made music that was a complete departure from that.