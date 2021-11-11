The Big Hash launches his own label and releases new single ’Sometimes’

It’s been three months since The Big Hash shocked the music industry by revealing that he was taking legal action against his label, Innanetwav, after he found out that they’d been siphoning money off him. In a statement explaining the situation, the 21-year-old revealed that despite his best efforts to leave the label peacefully and quietly, they’d made the entire process a headache.

“In the spring of 2020, I was assisted by Tailor Made Consultants and M3NA Media to mutually separate from the label,” he said. “All of this changed when details of their dealings became known to me. “While signed to Innanetwav. I was being manipulated and exploited by people whom I considered family.

“A six-figure deal was signed, using my power of attorney, without total disclosure of the details, money and financial records related to my name and music were being withheld from me.’ It seems the “Palm Trees“ rapper is a free man. Having not released an official single all year, he’s just dropped a new joint titled ”Sometimes“. Tapping into his R&B bag, “Sometimes” sees The Big Hash crooning over unrequited love.

Despite emerging as a hard-hitting rapper a few years ago, The Big Hash has seamlessly shifted into a “singing rapper” with a penchant for thoughtful and introspective records. Backed by lush, moody beats, his ability to pull you in with tales of lost love is akin to Drake’s mastery on 2011’s “Take Care”. He also recently announced that he’d launched his own label, Devo Entity.