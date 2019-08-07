The Kiffness. Picture: Instagram

The Kiffness, real name David Scott, criticised the SABC on Monday for not paying artists needle time royalties to the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra). In the lengthy Instagram post, Scott detailed how he recently joined Sampra who is in charge of artist their royalty fees for artists and musicians when their music is played publicly.

He was shocked to discover that the Sampra owed him more than R60 000 in needle time royalties and was equally shocked to find out the SABC hasn't paid them a cent .

He also said the SABC owed R55.5 million to the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) in performance royalty fees and that, back in the day, artists were able to buy houses with that money.

Scott also revealed that he knew of people who had bribed DJs at Metro FM to play their music.

He also wanted to make it clear he wasn't aiming his criticism at his friends who worked in radio, specifically 5fm DJs Nic Hamman, Das Kapital and Forbes & Fix, but at the "useless a***holes at the top who have no one’s interests at heart but their own".

Scott also made a call to action to big local names such as AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to follow suit and stop allowing the SABC to play their music, especially for the session musicians who relied on the royalty money to feed their families.