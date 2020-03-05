The Kiffness explains why he's taking part in the ‘revitalising’ concert

The Kiffness has come forward to clear the air regarding his participation in the free concert - which is set to take place on Thursday - at Greenmarket Square following the removal of the refugees.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, the "You Say You Love Me" hitmaker shared a lengthy post explaining that following the announcement of his participation in the 'revitalising' free concert, that he received many inquiries as to why he's participating.

He also mentioned that he wasn't "very clued up" about the refugee situation and spoke to the journalist that wrote the story, the Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Reverend Alan Storey to gain more insight into the matter.

The "Sugarman" hitmaker further explained that the concert is meant to help the traders and business owners around Greenmarket square who have "suffered massively in the face of the refugees squatting in that area".

And he hopes that the concert can help them bounce back and bring tourism back into the area.