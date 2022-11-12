If you’re planning your summer outdoor gig guide and you happen to be in Cape Town or you’re simply visiting because it’s one of the hottest tourist destinations, then you should add this concert to your bucket list. The “Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts” are officially back and are set to bring a star-studded line-up to get people dancing to their favourite music artists this concert season.

Story continues below Advertisement

The annual shows, held in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, will kick off on November 20 for its 30th season of live entertainment. Numerous international and local stars, including Art Garfunkel, Miriam Makeba, Elton John, Johnny Clegg, The Vamps, Freshlyground, and many more, have graced this Cape Town stage over three decades. To celebrate the milestone, here’s a list of music concerts to enjoy at the venue.

The inaugural show will start off with the alternative pop sounds of Craig Lucas, as well as newcomer to Kirstenbosch, Lee Cole. Cole will open the stage for Lucas with his lively pop hits that have also received significant attention from the biggest radio stations in South Africa. On November 27, Jeremy Loops will take stage. Fans can expect his new hits “Mortal Man” and “Till I found you”, along with the artist's beloved crowd-pleasing classics like “Down South” and “Gold”. The line-up will follow with a mix of indie rock, folk, swing, soulful house, and jazz performances by Amanda Black, Beatenberg, Goldfish, Judith Sephuma, Mango Groove, Goodluck, Shekinah, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Swing City.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Golden Oldies”, an initiative by Capetonian entertainer Terry Fortune, will pay tribute to and honour legendary performing artists and musicians. Fortune was recently honoured with the “kykNET Fiëstas Legend” award for his outstanding performances and extensive contributions to the music industry. “The Golden Oldies” line-up includes the likes of Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith, Madeegha Anders, and Vernon Castle, to name a few. “We are ready to entertain and will have the crowd singing along to all our music,” Fortune said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The captivating entertainment of Neon Dreams, Majozi and Will Linley on Monday, December 26, will set the tone for the biggest show of this concert season: the “New Year's Eve Concert”. Dance your way into the New Year on December 31 with performances by two renowned South African music groups. From the first beats of Swing City's opening performance at 8.30pm to the last moments of Mi Casa's closing performance after midnight, music lovers will be treated to a feast of live swing with a blend of jazz and dance music.

On New Year’s Day, for the first time ever, the queen of afro jazz - Judith Sephuma - will also take the stage. Her angelic voice, sultry tone, and melodic style have made her a fan favourite worldwide. In 2023, Cape Town Opera will present a programme of cherished operatic repertoire. Their performances will include the well-loved Pearl Fishers Duet, the “Easter Hymn” from Cavalleria Rusticana, and the ever-popular “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven's 9th symphony. This year South Africa’s oldest orchestra, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, is presenting “Tchaikovsky”: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and Dvorak Symphony No. 9 (“New World”) The principal guest conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Bernhard Gueller, will bring excitement to the stage, accompanied by soloist Féroll-Jon Davids.

Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, said: “We're proud to announce the 30th year of the ‘Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts’ series and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with another amazing line-up of artists, It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to finally bring a full concert series back into our Garden for all locals and tourists to enjoy." April 2, 2023, sees the close to the concert series, with South African singer, songwriter, and composer, Msaki, who will open for musician Ami Faku. Expect a Sunday filled with afro-soul, alternative/indie, and amapiano melodies. It all going down at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town. “Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts” are picnic style, so bring a blanket and a picnic basket.

Concert dates start from November 20 to April 2, 2023. Gates open at 4pm. Ticket prices are from R190 - R260, children under the age of six get in for free. Christmas carols, New Year’s eve and international performances have separate rates for adults and children. Book via Webtickets.