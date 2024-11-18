The Parlotones’s new EP features unique covers and remixes

The Parlotones have released their second EP in their “Forgotten Songs” series, which features covers and remixes of re-imagined classics. Released on Friday, November 15, the South African rock stalwarts' new five-track musical offering includes distinctive interpretations of Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love” as well as the Beatles’ “Come Together" and “The Times They Are A-Changin'” by Bob Dylan.

The other two songs are re-imagined remixes of their own songs, “Should We Fight Back?” and “I’m Only Human”. The band comprises Kahn Morbee, brothers Glen and Paul Hodgson, Neil Pauw, Rob Davidson and newcomer Trevor Rebello. Their new offerings follow the success of their first EP in the series, “Early Recordings”, which was released in July.

“Building upon EP 1, which took listeners back to the band’s early days with unreleased tracks and fan favourites, EP 2 presents a fresh twist,” a statement explained. It added that the idea for the covers came from a chance encounter in New York with a South African music industry veteran specialising in synchronising music for film and television. “He suggested that covering classics in our own style might be a gateway into getting sync traction,” Morbee explained.

Paul also reflected on the inspiration behind the song choices, noting that each cover holds personal significance for the band members. “The band’s approach was to keep these iconic tracks recognisable yet infused with the unmistakable Parlotones sound, letting their unique style shine without straying too far from the originals,” he said. Meanwhile, the group’s second EP in their “Forgotten Songs” series also showcases remixes, revealing the band’s foray into dance music.

Morbee said that this was inspired by their tour with the British band, Starsailor. “Starsailor had a big hit thanks to a remix that took off in the European dance scene and we thought, why not try it ourselves?” “With input from keyboardist Rob Davidson and the band’s guitarist Theo Crous, The Parlotones created dance versions of ‘I'm Only Human’ and ‘Should We Fight Back?”

“While these remixes didn't make waves in clubs, they represent the band's willingness to experiment, putting their rock roots in dance shoes for the fun of it.” Meanwhile, this EP also seeks to embody “a philosophy of resilience and self-expression,” the band’s frontman said. “This series is about experimentation and embracing both the successes and the ‘ugly ducklings,’” said Morbee.