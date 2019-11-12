SA Hip Hop Awards 2018. Picture: Instagram

The South African Hip Hop Awards are back again this year with the 8th annual ceremony happening on Wednesday, November 20 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. 

Great achievements within the local hip hop culture will be celebrated and winners will receive a statue called "The Pyramid".

SABC 1 will be the official broadcast partner for the third year.

The event proceedings promise to be more entertaining, informative and engaging for the hip jop masses that will be in attendance with these respective entities on board.

There are some major changes to the categories, which includes merging the MVP and Hustler Of The Year Award together, the Best Video award will be awarded to the directors of the respective videos instead of the artists themselves, and the removal of the Kings Of The Province, Best Graffiti Artist and the Best Dance Crew categories due to a declining number of submissions over the years. 

Here's the full list of nominees:

Song of the Year:

  1. Supa Dupa - KO
  2. Yanga Chief - Utatakho Yanga Chief 
  3. Khethile Khethile - Kwesta ft Makwa, Tshego AMG , Thee Legacy 
  4. You & I -  Riky Rick ft Mlindo the Vocalist
  5. Right Now - Gemini Major ft Nasty C & Tellaman
  6. No Stress - DJ Speedsta ft Zoocci Coke Dope Una Rams , Da L.E.S
  7. Hello - Beast ft Sjava
  8. Vur Vai - Kwesta 
  9. Ama Million - Big Zulu ft Cassper Nyovest
  10. Say You Will - K.O ft Nandi Madida

Album of the Year:

  1. Thank Da King - Kid X
  2. Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe - Big Zulu
  3. Candyman - Flame
  4. 3T - Youngsta CPT
  5. Nadia Naked -  Nadia Nakai 

Mixtape of the Year

  1. Job Woods – Gigi Lamayne
  2. Never Grow Up – Shane Eagle
  3. BottlebrushStr – DJ Speedsta 
  4. Die Dope – Die Mondez & Zoocci Coke Dope 
  5. 18 Flow – Touchline

Best Male Rapper

  1. Kid X
  2. Flame
  3. Big Zulu
  4. The Big Hash
  5. YoungstaCPT

Best Female Rapper

  1. Nadia Nakai
  2. Gigi Lamayne
  3. Bizzcuit
  4. Assessa

DJ of the Year

  1. DJ Speedsta
  2. DJ Akio
  3. DJ PH
  4. DJ Zan D
  5. Ms Cosmo

Producer of the Year

  1. Makwa Beats
  2. Gemini Major
  3. 808x
  4. Zoocci Coke Dope

Best Collabo

  1. You & I – Riky Rick ft. Mlindo the Vocalist
  2. Right Now – Gemini Major ft. Nasty C and Tellaman
  3. No Stress – DJ Speedsta ft. Zoocci Coke Dope, Una Rams and Da L.E.S
  4. Hello – Beast ft. Sjava
  5. Say You Will – K.O ft. Nandi Madida

Lyricist of the Year

  1. Jimmy Wiz
  2. YoungstaCPT
  3. Reason
  4. Ginger Trill
  5. PdotO

Freshman of the Year (Newcomer)

  1. The Big Hash – Young
  2. Flame – CandyMan
  3. Touchline – 18 Flow
  4. Jimmy Wiz – Accordin' to Jim
  5. PatricKxxLEE – Nowhere Child

MVP/Hustler of the Year

  1. Cassper Nyovest
  2. Nadia Nakai
  3. Nasty C
  4. Kwesta
  5. Riky Rick

Best Video

  1. YVR – YoungstaCPT 
  2. Lost Hills – Vato Kayde ft. AKA and Gator
  3. Supa Dupa – K.O 
  4. Hosh – Priddy Ugly ft. Wichi 1080 & YoungstaCPT 
  5. Sudden – Frank Casino ft. Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJz

Best Local Brand

  1. Baps
  2. StylaGang Original Designs
  3. Butanwear
  4. Y?Gen Apparel

Best International Brand

  1. Power Play
  2. Sportscene
  3. Castle Lite
  4. Russian Bear Vodka

Promoter of the Year

  1. Pop Bottles
  2. Cotton Fest
  3. The Ivyson Tour
  4. Durban Varsity fest
  5. Fill Up

Best Remix

  1. Juju (remix) Yanga Chief ft. Kwesta 
  2. Warrior(remix) – Zaddy Swag ft. DJ Capital, Touchline, Emtee, PdotO, Ab Crazy, Red Button and Big Star Johnson 
  3. Ap3x (remastered) – Shane Eagle ft. Bas 
  4. Yeah (remix) – DJ D Double ft. AKA, Da L.E.S and YoungstaCPT 
  5. Culture Vulture (remix) – 25k ft. Emtee & AKA

Hennessy Honorary Award

  • Falko Graffiti Artist

Ubuntu Activism

  • EmileYx

Best Radio Show

  1. YFM – SA Hip Hop Live
  2. Ukhozi FM – iNumba Numba
  3. Ligwalagwala FM – Hip Hop Parliament
  4. Good Hope FM ­– The Ready D Show
  5. Metro FM – Absolute Hip Hop
  6. Massiv Metro – The Element
  7. Motsweding FM – Motswako wa Hip Hop
  8. Gagasi FM – The Fresh Cut
  9. YFM – The Rodeo
  10. 5FM – The Stir Up

Public voting is now open and for the seven categories that are eligible for public votes.

Online and SMS voting will be open until the 17th of November 2019. Vote for your favorite act nby SMSing (SAHHAs+code+nominee to 33110), SMS's are charged at R1.50 and free SMS's do not apply, alternatively vote on the website.

The show will be pre-recorded and air on SABC 1, those who wish to attend the ceremony can purchase tickets at any Shoprite/Checkers outlet or online from Computicket.