SA Hip Hop Awards 2018. Picture: Instagram

The South African Hip Hop Awards are back again this year with the 8th annual ceremony happening on Wednesday, November 20 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. Great achievements within the local hip hop culture will be celebrated and winners will receive a statue called "The Pyramid".

SABC 1 will be the official broadcast partner for the third year.

The event proceedings promise to be more entertaining, informative and engaging for the hip jop masses that will be in attendance with these respective entities on board.

There are some major changes to the categories, which includes merging the MVP and Hustler Of The Year Award together, the Best Video award will be awarded to the directors of the respective videos instead of the artists themselves, and the removal of the Kings Of The Province, Best Graffiti Artist and the Best Dance Crew categories due to a declining number of submissions over the years.