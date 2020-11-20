The ultimate South African groove songs that will start parties this festive season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s that time of the year when everyone is getting their holiday playlist ready. Lutho Pasiya picks the South African groove songs that will start parties and make us spend hours on the dance floor. DJ Zinhle ft Loyiso - Indlovu DJ Zinhle’s new release is fast on its way to becoming the biggest song in the country. According to her, “Indlovu” is a sonic representation of her desire to impact society in a meaningful way with music.

“Indlovu” has enjoyed a strong debut week, currently holding the number one position on the Radiomonitor Top 100 AirPlay Chart.

TNS ft Luqua - Nyathela

“Club Controller” hitmaker TNS has recently released a new banger titled “Nyathela”.

According to TNS, what inspired the song is seeing young people accepting their roots and respecting ancestors, and doing well for themselves.

The song is mainly about treading carefully and taking care of yourself knowing that at home they trust and depend on you.

Dlala Thukzin - Nika Nika (magical remix) ft. Iso & CavaTheKwaal

Durban-based producer Dlala Thukzin came true with this mega-hit jam track titled “Nika Nika” the magical remix.

The song was taken off his latest “Permanent Music” EP.

Lemon & Herb ft Mzulu Phaqa - Yimithemba

Afro House duo, Lemon & Herb are back with a new hit song titled “Yimithemba”.

“Yimithemba” was taken from their latest project titled “Aura Album” which consists of eleven tracks and which features top-notch hit makers and vocalists in the industry.

DJ Kotin ft Sneziey and Costa Dollar - Thando

DJ Kotin comes through with yet another single titled “Thando”. Love is the singular focus of this song which popped on YouTube in October.

The song puts you in a position to appreciate, care, and love.

Heavy K ft Natalia Mabaso - Uyeke

South Africa producer Heavy K unleashed another impressive record titled “Uyeke”. The two on this record makes it very much a must-listen. “Uyeke” is a single off Heavy K’s,’ Khusta EP.

Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh Gaz And Colano - John Vuli Gate

John Vuli Gate put together by producer Mapara A Jazz has become an amapiano hit ahead of the festive season.

The song which was released in August has become a hit. It has given birth to the social media challenge #JohnVuliGateChallenge with social media being put on standby with some of the craziest amapiano moves being displayed especially on Twitter.

Sun-EL Musician Ft Msaki - Ubomi Abumanga

The song is taken from the album “To The World And Beyond” by Sun-EL Musician.

Just the title alone "Ubomi Abumanga" loosely translated to "life hasn't stopped" is sure to give anyone goosebumps.

It is worthy to point out that Msaki and Sun-El Musician represent the new era of independent musicians.

Both known for giving us chart-topping hits that drive the message of hope, motivation, and positivity, the pair are certainly our frontline staff.

Nomcebo Zikode ft Master KG - Xola Moya Wami

There is no stopping vocalist Nomcebo Zikode after her latest single Xola Moya Wami received millions of views on YouTube.

Zikode, who is still basking in the success of “Jerusalema”, her global hit song with Master KG, teamed up with the musician again on Xola Moya Wami.

Her dream of dropping a solo album came true when she released her five-track offering, in August.

The album was inspired by the fact that when the Covid-19 lockdown hit, she got scared.

Zikode thought God was punishing her because she has such a big song (Jerusalema)and she should not be outside singing and making money.

SOA Mattrix, Soulful G Feat. Shaun 101 - Uthando

“Uthando” is shaping up to be one of the tracks of the year.

The music video for the song plays out a sweet love story in the streets of Soweto, which sees Soulful G and SOA Mattrix playing the couple.