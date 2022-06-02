TikTok is the official entertainment partner for #SAMA28

On Thursday, the South African Music Awards (Samas) announced a joint venture with the global entertainment platform TikTok.
As part of this partnership, the prestigious music awards show has launched its account on TikTok under the handle @thesamas_, which supporters can follow for exciting, entertaining, and engaging content.
“This is a big milestone for the Samas, and we are delighted to be working with a massive platform like TikTok,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.
“The partnership is frankly overdue as music holds both these brands together. For TikTok music is the backbone of the platform and content creation, and the Samas honour music excellence, it was a no-brainer that we work together.
“We encourage fans and friends of the Samas and supporters of South African music to head over to TikTok and engage with us. We have big plans for this partnership and more announcements will be made in the near future. See you on TikTok, ” Sibisi added.
Echoing his sentiments, Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s Africa music operations manager, said: “Our platform has become a channel for music discovery and a launchpad for artists in South Africa as well as the globe.
“So, we are honoured to be part of a prestigious event, such as the Samas, that celebrates the art of music, the artists, and the producers. We are happy to be able to bring this celebration to our TikTok community.”
This comes as a prelude to the announcement of nominees for the public voted categories of #SAMA28 (the 28th edition of the Samas) – Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Artist of the Year – taking place on Friday, June 3.
The rest of the nominees from adjudicated categories will be revealed at an exclusive, by-invitation event in Johannesburg next Thursday, June 7.