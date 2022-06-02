TikTok is the official entertainment partner for #SAMA28

As part of this partnership, the prestigious music awards show has launched its account on TikTok under the handle @thesamas_, which supporters can follow for exciting, entertaining, and engaging content.

“This is a big milestone for the Samas, and we are delighted to be working with a massive platform like TikTok,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.

“The partnership is frankly overdue as music holds both these brands together. For TikTok music is the backbone of the platform and content creation, and the Samas honour music excellence, it was a no-brainer that we work together.

“We encourage fans and friends of the Samas and supporters of South African music to head over to TikTok and engage with us. We have big plans for this partnership and more announcements will be made in the near future. See you on TikTok, ” Sibisi added.