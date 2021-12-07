Tino Chinyani set to venture into music with upcoming single, 'Nothing For Free'

Media personality Tino Chinyani is set to venture into music with the release of his debut single, "Nothing For Free" ft. Scooby Nero this Friday. Tino will be releasing music under the moniker, Tiyani Afrika.

Tiyani is the name of his young son with former partner, the singer, actress and media personality, Simz Ngema. "THE WAIT IS OVER.🦅🌍 #NFF Pre-order now: https://t.co/Ax9JcNyV2g https://t.co/PD3xYNoadO"

Pre-order now: https://t.co/Ax9JcNyV2g pic.twitter.com/PD3xYNoadO — Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) December 6, 2021 Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the model and presenter explained how being a musician is going to be a major part of his next chapter. "Music is definitely what I want to do for the rest of my life," he said. "More so because I've been around the industry, I've done it from a modelling perspective, I've been a presenter, I've been an influencer... for me it's a thing of I have so much I wanna say, I have so many stories I wanna tell, and for me music is that perfect outlet. "Music is a sound that's heard and felt across the globe, and that's what I want to give the people.

“I want to give them my soul in the music, I wanna show them my life, what it takes and the mentality of a young king that's trying to win,’ he said. Tino added that he feels like he can inspire a lot of people with the music and that the aim is to feed his family, not attain fame and clout. "It's going to be a beautiful journey because we are passionate about what we are putting out, and the music speaks for itself in regards to the quality. You can't even question it," he said.

The 27-year-old has built a successful career while largely staying out of the media spotlight and the drama that we usually associate with celebrities. His official website, TiyaniAfrika.com explains the meaning of Tiyani and what the brand is all about. "The name derives from the Bantu tribes," it reads. "The first two letters of my name and the last four letters of my surname, which becomes Tiyani, meaning 'strength & resilience'," he said.

Tino has developed a unique reputation for his style and dress code, so it was no surprise when he started to gradually introduce his own line of clothing through Tiyani Afrika. "The vision for over a decade now, formal wear and street wear have been distinctly unique to each other. Yet in the turn of the century we as millennials are breaking those boundaries," he said. Tino says his vision is to be the "taste-maker of the modern 21st century quintessential gentleman by redefining how we are perceived through what we wear".