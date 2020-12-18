Top 5 virtual lockdown parties that got SA through 2020

To chase away the lockdown blues, many South Africans turned to music for solace and companionship. During the hard lockdown, when live events were banned and clubs were shut down for several months artists were presented with a challenge to create new and innovative ways of getting their music to the masses, while at the same time providing the much-needed entertainment. And boy the local musicians delivered and fans dusted off their dancing shoes and partied from the comfort of their homes. And it was during this time that streaming sessions and virtual parties became very popular. With the year coming to a close, we look at the top five virtual parties that got Mzansi through the roller-coaster year that 2020 was.

Legends Live by Oskido

Music legend Oskido teamed up with MTV Base on of the hottest virtual parties to date.

Legends Live by Oskido featured banging sets of the music maestro himself, Oskido and fellow industry legends, the likes of DJ Fresh, Glen Lewis, Shimza and Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa.

Legend Live is the brainchild of music pioneer Oskido who dominated the music industry for over three decades.

PJ Party with DJ Zinhle

PJ Party With DJ Zinhle saw the queen of the decks DJ Zinhle Jiyane serve some of the hottest hits from her home to the homes of thousands of South Africans.

The weekly online party, which was streamed on various channels, including MTV Base and Instagram, featured an all-female line-up of DJs including DJ Zinhle and hip-hop Queen Ms Cosmo, Lotus FMs’ DJ Sue and Metro FM personality Mat Elle.

The Channel O Lockdown House Party

Since the beginning of lockdown, Channel O brought non- stop weekend entertainment by giving viewers the chance to party in the safety of their own homes.

Hosted by DJ’s PH and Shimza, the show that featured sets from some of SA’s hottest DJ’s including Kwesta, Emtee, Kabza De Small, Lebza Da Villain, DJ Fresh, DJ PH, Sje Konke & Freddy K, Zakes Bantwini and DJ Tira, Fif Laaa, Lamiez Holworthy, Mo Flava, Njelic and Sphectacula & Naves.

Other artists previously featured, include Mzansi heavyweights like DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, MFR Souls, Earful Soul and Ms Cosmo.

Black Coffee’s Home Brew live sessions

During the lockdown, DJ Black Coffee launched an online live concert series to raise funds for organisations battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

While entertaining the crowds at home, the world-renowned club DJ and music producer, also managed to help raise funds R500 000 for different charities through his streaming platforms.

Black Coffee launched crowdfunding pages to raise money for various charities in order to buy food packages for families and individuals who were unable to earn an income during the hard national lockdown. Through these sessions, the muso also helped and to assist affected businesses.

House of Trace

Trace Music delivered the best house parties in Africa with the best selections of African House, kwaito and dance music.

Some of the artists featured on House of Trace during lockdown include DJs Stokie, Milkshake, Vigilante, Dimplez, Candii and Lebza Da Villain, Kaybee and Lamiez Holworthy.

We recently saw major live events being cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, with event organisers are reverting back to hosting events online.

And virtual parties may soon be reactivated to ensure a merry festive season.