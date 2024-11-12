Top SA talent bring African spirit to Tunde Baiyewu’s new EP

Lighthouse Family band member, Tunde Baiyewu recently released an exciting new solo project that features some of South Africa’s most revered musical talents. His new EP, “Tunde & The Troubadours EP 1,” delves into his love for music, particularly inspired by the 1970s troubadour era.

He has collaborated with award-winning artists such as Zonke, on a remake of Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me”. It also features the renowned singer and songwriter’s track, “I Saw The Light”, which features Vusi Mahlasela, PJ Powers and the Drakensberg Boys Choir on a song called “I Need You”. “This EP consists of the first three tracks of an album we spent the last couple of years making,” he explained in a recent interview.

He added: “I had this idea a long time ago to make an album with troubadours and some of my own original stuff as well. “After making that album, I just parked it, I didn’t know what else to do with it, then strangely, out of the blue, a friend in South Africa reached out and asked if I fancied doing some collaborations with South African artists, that is when the idea kind of came to life.” Baiyewu said he had agreed to the idea and wanted to find other South African artists who could do justice to the songs.

Lighthouse Family band member, Tunde Baiyewu. Picture: Instagram. “We started meeting all these different artists in South Africa and that was really cool. Then we branched out into other parts of Africa and there is still a lot more to explore because Africa is a big place. “What we have is just amazing. I think a lot of these incredible artists brought their A-game to the table.” Baiyewu, who grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, said he had started communicating with various artists and listening to their music. Eventually, he settled on artists that he felt “had the spirit of The Troubadours” in them.

“The Troubadours is a different breed of animal when it comes to pop music or songs. A lot of their songs embody the human condition and they have a way of expressing it in such beautiful, poetic ways. “When you hear ‘Lean on Me’, that comes from the 70s but it could have been written last year baring in mind what the world has been through over the last three or four years with the pandemic.” He expressed that the effects of these songs multiplied when the African artists joined in.

“They brought their African spirit to the table. It brings the plus factor to the whole thing. It’s not just a case of doing a cover,” he said. With a history of successful solo projects, the artist had long considered collaborations with South African musicians but practical challenges had kept the dream on hold. “I haven’t worked with South African artists before but it's always been something I’ve thought about. Outside of Lighthouse Family I’ve been very fortunate to make solo records.

“I remember the first solo record I made. Sony sent me to Joburg to do a lot of promotions. I remember back then the idea of doing stuff with other Africans was planted in my mind but it’s just one of those things that’s just difficult to do. “When you're in a band, things like that become a little bit more complicated because everybody has to agree to it. “In this case, when it’s your record and you have more control, when the idea comes along, it’s a lot easier to do,” he said.

Speaking about working with the artists, he said: “ We spoke to the artists about what we wanted to do, then they went off and did their own thing. “I also encouraged them to sing in their native tongue. So when the stuff came back and we mixed it, I was like a kid in a sweets shop, it was like I was hearing something for the first time that really excited me and I am hoping that’s the same reaction people will get when they hear these songs.” For Baiyewu, each track embodies the culmination of a deep affection for music.

“I love all the songs. I curated all the songs on the album because I loved all these songs. The icing on the cake is having it comeback and then having this extra dimension of this African layer injected into it, it just makes it all the more magical for me. So I love them all.” Ultimately, the aim of this musical project is simple yet profound: to transport listeners far beyond their everyday lives. “Life is hard, we all go through the grind of the 9 to 5 day-to-day, and some days are greyer than others. Music is one of those portals that can just transport you somewhere else.”