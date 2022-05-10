Toss announces break from music to focus on his mental health

In recent months, the South African entertainment industry has lost talented performers due to mental health issues. The most recent being 23-year-old “Gomora” actor Siyabonga Zubane, who allegedly took his own life over the past weekend.

In February, the industry also lost rapper Riky Rick and, in January, acting legend, Patrick Shai. These two suffered from severe depression for numerous years. Not wanting to also become a victim to suicide and another statistic, “Umlando” hitmaker Toss took to his Instagram to announce that, although his career is skyrocketing, he needs some time to work on personal matters like his mental health, because that comes first.

He promised fans that he will be back on the music scene soon, though. In a multi-lingual caption, which was accompanied by a video, the musician wrote: “I career is doing amazing, kodwa i personal life iyakhabatheka 💆🏾‍♂️💔 Have a few things to sort out personally so ngizoba off for is’khathi📍hade for any inconveniences to ama promoter and nabantu who want to cav me rock💔🙏🏾 my mental health iza k’qala bafwethu, I’ll be back to operate with you guys soon 🤞🏾✨ for now ithi ngiyo thola usizo!!!👊🏾 Nisale niba Qhamela, ngiyan’ncanywa❤️🏆Fede🤙🏾,” he posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿🇦 (@indabakabani) Toss shot to fame after his song “Umlando” and his dance moves went viral on TikTok.

The vocalist showed signs of fatigue and depression, when he fainted during a stage performance, in front of hundreds of fans, in March. The following day, Toss took to social media to apologise to the promoter for disrupting the show. “I just want to address what happened yesterday, I fainted on stage due to fatigue. I just wanted to inform you that I am doing well... “I saw a video that has been circulating on Twitter and I just wanted to give you an update that I am okay and I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me,” he said.

Upon reading his Instagram post, fans applauded Toss for taking the break to fix himself. “Take care mpinch, we are fully behind you✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿,” wrote @tipsshampoonaiza. @lady_bongrish commented: “Love and light boy, come back stronger ✊🏽🤜🏾😘”.

