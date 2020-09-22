Trace commits to equal airplay for women artists

In a deliberate move to balance out the playing fields with their ongoing commitment to gender equality. Trace has made a bold pledge to institute Trace 50/50 video airplay for women artists and other women produced content. Following the decision taken by Trace during Women’s Month in August, Trace consequentially began slotting in more female produced content across their channels. And with another substantial increase in September, the music channel has officially confirmed the move from the previous 40/60 ratio to a committed 50/50 on all their thematic shows moving forward. Trace will also focus more on women generated shows and music content, further pushing their equal play agenda.

A unique celebration of women talent - a first of its kind on the continent is finally at our doorstep.

This new women balanced airplay includes programming across Trace Africa, Trace Urban and Trace Gospel.

“Trace remains committed to celebrating and advancing women in the music industry to ensure inclusion and equality for all.

We are extremely excited about this movement, especially in light of Trace’s ongoing commitment to create gender equality, Trace 50/50 just made perfect sense in balancing out airplay for women in the industry”, said Trace’s Managing Director - Southern Africa & Regional Director Anglophone Africa Valentine Gaudin-Muteba.

“Yes it’s an audacious move as a music channel, but we are here for it. We are here to lead the change that is so desperately needed.

“At Trace we focus more on walking the talk, with the hope of paving the way until all genders have the same opportunities for airplay.”