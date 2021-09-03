Tresor honoured to feature on Drake’s new album 'Certified Lover Boy'

Renowned singer and songwriter Tresor is celebrating a great milestone following his feature as a writer and producer on Drake’s most-anticipated sixth album “Certified Lover Boy”. The star-studded body of work which features Jay-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross officially dropped on Friday.

Tresor was personally invited to contribute to Drake’s project by his OVO Sound Team after they expressed how impressed they were by his latest work on collaboration album “Rumble In The Jungle”. Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Friday, Tresor expressed his excitement for the opportunity to write and produce one of the hit tracks off Drake’s new album Fountains featuring Nigerian artist Tems. He wrote: “Hey Africa, TRESOR 💎 is on Certified Lover Boy💐(I’m) truly honoured to have been invited to write and produce new music with my brother Drake 🦉 for his new album Certified Lover Boy ❤️💐#CLB Drake feat. @Temsbaby ✨🧠✍🏾

Thank you for making a room for me and for your kindness @Champagnepapi 💎 Major love to my brother @Oliverelkhatib and @Ovosound team for reaching out and making this happen. Forever Grateful 💎💫.” “The song was done at our @Jacquelmusicgroup studios here in Johannesburg, with production contribution from one of our talents @Batundimusic 💫.

“I started this company with a vision to take distinct African music to the world and it’s truly a great feeling to see the vision coming alive. “Excited for all great things to come 🙏🏾” shared Tresor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) Fans and industry pals including Black Coffee, Slikour, Somi, Nhlanhla Nciza and DJ Sbu took to different social media platforms to congratulate Tresor on the great achievement.

Meanwhile, the platinum-selling singer released a brand new single titled “Lighthouse” featuring Da Capo and Sun-EL Musician. “Lighthouse” is the lead single off his highly anticipated fourth solo studio album, “Motion”, which is set to release later this month. Commenting on the song, Tresor says: “This song is such a special record.

“It took a few hours to write though I received the incredible original beat from Da Capo during lockdown and had it for almost six months before I could find time to write on it. “I invited Sun-EL Musician to join us on this song a few weeks back and he brought such an incredible sonic atmosphere to the music.” “It’s a beautiful whirlwind summer love song and I cannot wait to see people across the world dancing to it this summer to celebrate love and life given the madness we’ve been going through.”