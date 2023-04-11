Tributes pour in for The Rudimentals guitarist Errol ‘Bong’ Strachan

A giant in the South African reggae music industry has fallen. Tributes flooded social media over the weekend when news spread that reggae music icon Errol “Bong” Strachan had died.

Strachan was the bass guitarist for the Cape Town based band ”The Rudimentals” since 2003 . The band announced his passing, in a tribute post on Instagram: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved bass guitarist, Errol "Bong" Strachan, who was a cherished member of our band The Rudimentals. “Bong was not only an exceptionally talented musician, but also a kind-hearted and humble person who brought joy and laughter to everyone he met.

“His passion for music and his infectious energy will be deeply missed by all of us and by the music community at large. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. “Bong will always be remembered as a true legend and a vital part of The Rudimentals family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rudimentals (@therudimentals) The nine-piece band is known for its reggae albums including “Set It Proper”, “The Best Days of Our Lives”, “More Fire”, “Blaze Up the Fire” among other hits.

Errol ‘Bong’ Strachan. Picture: Instagram/ The Rudimentals Friends in the industry wrote heartfelt tributes. bonjglobal wrote: “Heartbreaking news to wake up to. Bong was such a light to @clemcarr & I. So grateful for the time we shared on and off stage together. He was just a pure soul, a good man, a legend. He will be sorely missed. Sending you all our love. ❤️” leelips wrote: “Sending you guys so much love. Heartbreaking news. I feel so lucky to have shared some special moments with him. ❤️”